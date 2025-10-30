Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe: Human rights defenders excluded by discriminatory Schengen visa system

By Amnesty International
Visa systems in Europe's Schengen area function like an obstacle course for human rights defenders from different parts of the world, preventing many from participating in key decision-making forums. These obstacles contradict the rights and values that Schengen states claim to uphold, Amnesty International said in a new report today.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
