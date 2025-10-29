Tolerance.ca
South Sudan at risk of return to war, UN investigators warn

South Sudan faces a renewed slide into full-scale conflict unless urgent international action is taken, the UN-appointed independent investigative body examining human rights there warned on Wednesday.


© United Nations -
