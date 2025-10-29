Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar at a crossroads: A choice between impunity and justice

Myanmar stands at a crossroads between impunity and humanitarian crisis, as escalating military airstrikes, widespread civilian casualties and mounting evidence of war crimes continue to devastate the country.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Sudan at risk of return to war, UN investigators warn
~ Grandparenting tells us much about our history. It’s important to preserve these stories
~ France: ‘Historic victory’ as French law adopts consent-based definition of rape
~ South Korea: Census to Count Same-Sex Couples
~ U.S. Airstrikes in Latin America and the Caribbean Are Murder. Congress Must Stop Them Now
~ Sudan: Mass Atrocities in Captured Darfur City
~ Convicted in Mali for Expressing ‘Unwavering Solidarity’
~ Tens of Millions at Risk of Hunger if US Food Assistance Lapses
~ China’s new controls on rare earths create challenges for the west’s plans for green tech
~ Could tactical voting could block Reform in future elections? Lessons from the Caerphilly byelection
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter