Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela's Nobel Peace Prize highlights the country’s democratic struggle

By Global Voices Latin America
The Nobel Committee recognized Machado's leadership during the Venezuelan 2024 presidential election: she spearheaded one of Venezuela’s most ambitious civic electoral monitoring efforts, essential in documenting and verifying electoral fraud.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
