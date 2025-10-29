Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: ‘Historic victory’ as French law adopts consent-based definition of rape

By Amnesty International
Reacting to a vote by the French Senate to introduce a consent-based definition of rape in the penal code, Lola Schulmann, Gender Justice Advocacy Officer at Amnesty International France, said:  “The adoption of this law is a historic step forward. It is a long-awaited victory for victims of rape and the culmination of years of […] The post France: ‘Historic victory’ as French law adopts consent-based definition of rape  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea: Census to Count Same-Sex Couples
~ U.S. Airstrikes in Latin America and the Caribbean Are Murder. Congress Must Stop Them Now
~ Sudan: Mass Atrocities in Captured Darfur City
~ Convicted in Mali for Expressing ‘Unwavering Solidarity’
~ Tens of Millions at Risk of Hunger if US Food Assistance Lapses
~ China’s new controls on rare earths create challenges for the west’s plans for green tech
~ Could tactical voting could block Reform in future elections? Lessons from the Caerphilly byelection
~ Nobody Wants This: season two tries to push beyond stereotyping Jewish women, but doesn’t get very far
~ The rise and fall of globalisation: why the world’s next financial meltdown could be much worse with the US on the sidelines
~ Hurricane Melissa is a warning – why violent storms are increasingly catching the world off guard
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter