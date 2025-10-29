Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Census to Count Same-Sex Couples

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Seoul Queer Culture Festival in Seoul, South Korea, June 1, 2024. © 2024 Lee Jin-man/AP Photo (Seoul) – South Korea’s Ministry of Data and Statistics updated the 2025 Population and Housing Census on October 22, 2025, to allow same-sex couples to be counted, Human Rights Watch said today. The census, which will be conducted from October 22 to November 18, will recognize the same-sex relationships of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people in national statistics for the first time.“The South Korean government’s decision to update its data collection…


© Human Rights Watch -
