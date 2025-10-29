Tolerance.ca
Sudan: Mass Atrocities in Captured Darfur City

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced Sudanese people who fled El Fasher after the city fell to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrive in the town of Tawila, North Darfur, Sudan, on October 28, 2025. © 2025 Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Dozens of videos posted on social media in recent days show Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carrying out extrajudicial killings and other serious violations against people fleeing North Darfur’s capital, El Fasher, Human Rights Watch said today.Thousands of people are leaving following the RSF takeover of the city on October 26, 2025. The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
