Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Convicted in Mali for Expressing ‘Unwavering Solidarity’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Mali Prime Minister Moussa Mara in Bamako, on February 21, 2025.  © 2025 Ousmane Makaveli/AFP via Getty Images On Monday, Mali’s national cybercrime court convicted former Prime Minister Moussa Mara for posting a message online expressing solidarity with political prisoners in the country. The prosecution represents the military junta’s starkest expansion yet of its campaign against free expression.Authorities arrested Mara in August for expressing his “unwavering solidarity with prisoners of conscience” after he visited jailed critics of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ U.S. Airstrikes in Latin America and the Caribbean Are Murder. Congress Must Stop Them Now
~ Sudan: Mass Atrocities in Captured Darfur City
~ Tens of Millions at Risk of Hunger if US Food Assistance Lapses
~ China’s new controls on rare earths create challenges for the west’s plans for green tech
~ Could tactical voting could block Reform in future elections? Lessons from the Caerphilly byelection
~ Nobody Wants This: season two tries to push beyond stereotyping Jewish women, but doesn’t get very far
~ The rise and fall of globalisation: why the world’s next financial meltdown could be much worse with the US on the sidelines
~ Hurricane Melissa is a warning – why violent storms are increasingly catching the world off guard
~ Bugonia: why some people’s brains cling to the idea that aliens are real
~ From potion to prescription: how witches’ herbs became medical marvels
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter