Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tens of Millions at Risk of Hunger if US Food Assistance Lapses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A rally for SNAP benefits as food aid benefits will be suspended starting November 1 amid the ongoing US government shutdown, Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston, October 28, 2025. © 2025 Brian Snyder/Reuters The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced last Friday that it will stop distributing payments for essential food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) starting November 1 if the federal government is still shut down. Suspending these payments would force tens of millions to cut back on food, undermining their human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ U.S. Airstrikes in Latin America and the Caribbean Are Murder. Congress Must Stop Them Now
~ Sudan: Mass Atrocities in Captured Darfur City
~ Convicted in Mali for Expressing ‘Unwavering Solidarity’
~ China’s new controls on rare earths create challenges for the west’s plans for green tech
~ Could tactical voting could block Reform in future elections? Lessons from the Caerphilly byelection
~ Nobody Wants This: season two tries to push beyond stereotyping Jewish women, but doesn’t get very far
~ The rise and fall of globalisation: why the world’s next financial meltdown could be much worse with the US on the sidelines
~ Hurricane Melissa is a warning – why violent storms are increasingly catching the world off guard
~ Bugonia: why some people’s brains cling to the idea that aliens are real
~ From potion to prescription: how witches’ herbs became medical marvels
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter