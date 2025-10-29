Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could tactical voting could block Reform in future elections? Lessons from the Caerphilly byelection

By Thomas Lockwood, PhD Researcher in Politics, York St John University
Plaid Cymru’s overwhelming victory in the recent Caerphilly Senedd byelection shattered over a century of political tradition. Lindsay Whittle took the seat with 15,691 votes. Labour, which had held the seat since it was created, came away with just 3,713 votes.

Reform came second to Plaid, with 12,113 votes. And while this was an impressive performance, the fact that it failed to win Caerphilly even after vast amounts of time and money spent on the campaign has led to speculation that tactical voting played a part in this byelection.

A big clue that tactical voting was…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s new controls on rare earths create challenges for the west’s plans for green tech
~ Nobody Wants This: season two tries to push beyond stereotyping Jewish women, but doesn’t get very far
~ The rise and fall of globalisation: why the world’s next financial meltdown could be much worse with the US on the sidelines
~ Hurricane Melissa is a warning – why violent storms are increasingly catching the world off guard
~ Bugonia: why some people’s brains cling to the idea that aliens are real
~ From potion to prescription: how witches’ herbs became medical marvels
~ How Turkey is cracking down on the media
~ Netflix’s A House of Dynamite sounds the nuclear alarm, but how worried should we be?
~ A Different Class of social commentary: Pulp’s era-defining album turns 30
~ The five most terrifying songs ever recorded
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter