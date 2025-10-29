Nobody Wants This: season two tries to push beyond stereotyping Jewish women, but doesn’t get very far
By Sarah Godfrey, Associate Professor, School of Media, Language and Communication, University of East Anglia
Nobody Wants This is a romantic comedy following an agnostic white American woman, Joanne (Kristen Bell), and “hot rabbi” Noah Roklov (Adam Brody). Falling for Noah is easy but maintaining a relationship and forging a future with a leader of a religious community is much harder. Joanne must consider how far she is willing to go for love – will she convert?
Reviewing the first series, journalist Esther Zuckerman described how, despite having been hooked by the concept, she was frustrated by the…
