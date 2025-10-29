Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From antibiotics to antimalarials: how repurposed drugs might keep cancer from returning

By Ahmed Elbediwy, Senior Lecturer in Cancer Biology & Clinical Biochemistry, Kingston University
Nadine Wehida, Senior Lecturer in Genetics and Molecular Biology, Kingston University
Many cancer survivors live with the worry that their cancer might come back. This “recurrence” occurs when cancer cells hide somewhere in the body – like in the bone marrow – and start growing again, sometimes years later. Scientists have been trying to understand how to stop these cells from reactivating and causing cancer to spread.

Now, researchers are finding promising results by testing old malaria drugs as a way to prevent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s new controls on rare earths create challenges for the west’s plans for green tech
~ Could tactical voting could block Reform in future elections? Lessons from the Caerphilly byelection
~ Nobody Wants This: season two tries to push beyond stereotyping Jewish women, but doesn’t get very far
~ The rise and fall of globalisation: why the world’s next financial meltdown could be much worse with the US on the sidelines
~ Hurricane Melissa is a warning – why violent storms are increasingly catching the world off guard
~ Bugonia: why some people’s brains cling to the idea that aliens are real
~ From potion to prescription: how witches’ herbs became medical marvels
~ How Turkey is cracking down on the media
~ Netflix’s A House of Dynamite sounds the nuclear alarm, but how worried should we be?
~ A Different Class of social commentary: Pulp’s era-defining album turns 30
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter