Human Rights Observatory

Why so many children in the youth justice system have special educational needs

By Hope Kent, Administrative Data Research UK Research Fellow, University of Exeter
Walk into any custodial youth justice facility in the UK – from young offender’s institutions to secure training centres and children’s homes – and you’ll be met with an unexpected reality: the majority of children in these settings have special educational needs and disabilities.

In particular, a very high proportion of children in custody have neurodisabilities.…The Conversation


© The Conversation
