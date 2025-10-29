Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In 2024, the climate crisis worsened in all ways. But we can still limit warming with bold action

By Thomas Newsome, Associate Professor in Global Ecology, University of Sydney
William Ripple, Distinguished Professor and Director, Trophic Cascades Program, Oregon State University
Climate change has been on the world’s radar for decades. Predictions made by scientists at oil giant Exxon in the early 1980s are proving accurate. The damage done by a hotter, more chaotic world is worsening and getting more expensive.

Even so, many countries…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s new controls on rare earths create challenges for the west’s plans for green tech
~ Could tactical voting could block Reform in future elections? Lessons from the Caerphilly byelection
~ Nobody Wants This: season two tries to push beyond stereotyping Jewish women, but doesn’t get very far
~ The rise and fall of globalisation: why the world’s next financial meltdown could be much worse with the US on the sidelines
~ Hurricane Melissa is a warning – why violent storms are increasingly catching the world off guard
~ Bugonia: why some people’s brains cling to the idea that aliens are real
~ From potion to prescription: how witches’ herbs became medical marvels
~ How Turkey is cracking down on the media
~ Netflix’s A House of Dynamite sounds the nuclear alarm, but how worried should we be?
~ A Different Class of social commentary: Pulp’s era-defining album turns 30
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter