Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are you finishing Year 12? Here’s how to avoid a post-school slump

By Sarah Jefferson, Senior Lecturer in Education, Edith Cowan University
The period immediately after completing Year 12 can feel unexpectedly anticlimactic.

You have been building up to the end of school for years, then there is the intensity and pressure of exams and festivities of formals and graduation ceremonies. And then suddenly, it’s all over.

Irrespective of how much you enjoyed school, it can be a vulnerable time. The familiar structure of school is gone and the next chapter is murky.

Now, you may face weeks or months of waiting, for exam results or…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s new controls on rare earths create challenges for the west’s plans for green tech
~ Could tactical voting could block Reform in future elections? Lessons from the Caerphilly byelection
~ Nobody Wants This: season two tries to push beyond stereotyping Jewish women, but doesn’t get very far
~ The rise and fall of globalisation: why the world’s next financial meltdown could be much worse with the US on the sidelines
~ Hurricane Melissa is a warning – why violent storms are increasingly catching the world off guard
~ Bugonia: why some people’s brains cling to the idea that aliens are real
~ From potion to prescription: how witches’ herbs became medical marvels
~ How Turkey is cracking down on the media
~ Netflix’s A House of Dynamite sounds the nuclear alarm, but how worried should we be?
~ A Different Class of social commentary: Pulp’s era-defining album turns 30
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter