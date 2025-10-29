60 years ago, supermodel Jean Shrimpton’s Cup outfit shocked the nation – but few know the full story
By Pauline Hastings, Affiliate, School of Philosophical, Historical & Indigenous Studies (SOPHIS), Monash University
Today marks 60 years since English photographic model Jean Shrimpton, dubbed “The Shrimp”, caused a stir among conservative racegoers at the Melbourne Cup.
On October 30 1965, the then 22-year-old wore a “swinging 60s” minidress that would go on to become the stuff of legend.
Shrimpton ventured to Flemington Racecourse in a simple dress, minus the trappings of 1960s conservative female attire: hat, gloves and stockings. She was also flashing a few extra inches of bare thigh…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 29, 2025