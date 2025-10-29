Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Authorities must investigate police use of force against election day protesters

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that two people were killed and several others injured during protests today calling for a boycott of this year’s general elections, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah said:  The authorities have a constitutional responsibility to respect the human rights of all before, during and after the […] The post Tanzania: Authorities must investigate police use of force against election day protesters  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Malawi: Landmark High Court ruling affirms rights of sexual violence survivors
~ Why Canadians need two dramatic educational shifts to honour reconciliation
~ How global cross-cultural folklore and legends shape the monsters we fear
~ In drug trials, lack of oversight of research ethics boards could put Canadian patients at risk
~ ‘Hallucinated’ cases are affecting lawyers’ careers – they need to be trained to use AI
~ Keeping up with the Kardashians? Why owning more can leave us feeling less
~ How the first animals evolved – a new clue from a tiny relative
~ Climate change is becoming an insurance crisis
~ After the first world war, séances boomed – and dead soldiers ‘wrote’ home
~ Valencia floods, one year on: what have we learned, and how can we prevent similar tragedies in the future?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter