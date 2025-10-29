Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Hallucinated’ cases are affecting lawyers’ careers – they need to be trained to use AI

By Craig Smith, Lecturer in Law, University of Salford
It is vital that lawyers are taught how to use GenAI to avoid the risk of deciding questions of justice on fabricated case law.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
