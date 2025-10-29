Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keeping up with the Kardashians? Why owning more can leave us feeling less

By Cathrine Jansson-Boyd, Professor of Consumer Psychology, Anglia Ruskin University
The Kardashians are back with a new season of their reality series The Kardashians on Disney Plus.

As a researcher of consumer psychology, I have written about consumer neuroscience and how brands and media shape behaviour and self-perception. Watching The Kardashians through that lens reveals more than entertainment.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Canadians need two dramatic educational shifts to honour reconciliation
~ How global cross-cultural folklore and legends shape the monsters we fear
~ In drug trials, lack of oversight of research ethics boards could put Canadian patients at risk
~ ‘Hallucinated’ cases are affecting lawyers’ careers – they need to be trained to use AI
~ How the first animals evolved – a new clue from a tiny relative
~ Climate change is becoming an insurance crisis
~ After the first world war, séances boomed – and dead soldiers ‘wrote’ home
~ Valencia floods, one year on: what have we learned, and how can we prevent similar tragedies in the future?
~ Global: Amnesty delegation meets abortion defenders as backlash against human rights intensifies
~ Are European Football Clubs Sportswashing Libyan Abuses?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter