Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is becoming an insurance crisis

By Meilan Yan, Senior Lecturer in Financial Economics, Loughborough University
Qiuhua Liang, Professor of Water Engineering, Loughborough University
Imagine waking up to find your living room underwater for the second time in five years. You try to claim insurance, only to be told your property is now uninsurable. Premiums have tripled. Your mortgage lender is concerned. And your biggest asset, your home, is rapidly losing value.

This isn’t just a personal disaster. It’s a warning sign of a much broader crisis.

The risks associated with climate change are breaking the insurance industry. In the past decade alone, flood frequency has increased…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Canadians need two dramatic educational shifts to honour reconciliation
~ How global cross-cultural folklore and legends shape the monsters we fear
~ In drug trials, lack of oversight of research ethics boards could put Canadian patients at risk
~ ‘Hallucinated’ cases are affecting lawyers’ careers – they need to be trained to use AI
~ Keeping up with the Kardashians? Why owning more can leave us feeling less
~ How the first animals evolved – a new clue from a tiny relative
~ After the first world war, séances boomed – and dead soldiers ‘wrote’ home
~ Valencia floods, one year on: what have we learned, and how can we prevent similar tragedies in the future?
~ Global: Amnesty delegation meets abortion defenders as backlash against human rights intensifies
~ Are European Football Clubs Sportswashing Libyan Abuses?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter