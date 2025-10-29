Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Valencia floods, one year on: what have we learned, and how can we prevent similar tragedies in the future?

By José María Bodoque, Investigador en modelización hidrológica e hidráulica, hidromorfología y evaluación del riesgo por inundación, Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha
On October 29 2024, destructive storms hit several areas of the Iberian peninsula, causing the most extreme rainfall recorded in Spain during the 21st century.

According to the Spanish State Meteorology Agency (AEMET), they were caused by a mass of cold air at high altitude between the Gulf of Cádiz and the Gibraltar Strait, which pushed very humid air from the Mediterranean towards the coast. Storms formed in chains,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
