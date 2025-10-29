Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are European Football Clubs Sportswashing Libyan Abuses?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Benghazi International Stadium, Libya, May 11, 2025. © 2025 Abdullah Doma/AFP via Getty Images On the evening of October 10, two European football giants played a friendly match amid much fanfare in the newly renovated Benghazi International Stadium, to the spectators’ delight. Altético Madrid beat Internazionale Milan 4-3 in a penalty shootout to take home the “Reconstruction Cup.” The teams reportedly received €3 million each.The catch? The match was hosted by Khalifa Hiftar, commander of the abusive armed group the Libyan Arab Armed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
