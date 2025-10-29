Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CDC’s ability to prevent injuries like drowning, traumatic brain injury and falls is severely compromised by Trump cuts

By Greta Massetti, Professor of Population Health Sciences, Georgia State University
Preventable injuries and deaths kill more Americans in the first half of life than any other cause, including cancer. Yet the programs aimed at addressing them have been gutted by CDC layoffs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
