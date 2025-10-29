Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are 4.7 million Floridians insured through ACA marketplace plans, and what happens if they lose their subsidies?

By Robert Applebaum, Senior Research Scholar, Scripps Gerontology Center, Miami University
Florida relies on marketplace plans far more heavily than any other state. If subsidies are eliminated, health insurance will be unaffordable for many Floridians.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South African writer Zoë Wicomb embraced humanity in all its complexity
~ Is it dangerous to catch a cold… or was Jane Austen just being dramatic?
~ How Hershey’s chocolate survived an attack from Mars − and adopted a business strategy alien to its founder
~ CDC’s ability to prevent injuries like drowning, traumatic brain injury and falls is severely compromised by Trump cuts
~ Agricultural drones are taking off globally, saving farmers time and money
~ Hurricane Melissa turned sharply to devastate Jamaica − how forecasters knew where it was headed
~ Washington state settles controversy over child abuse law that tested the limits of ‘priest-penitent’ privilege
~ US leaders view China as a ‘pacing threat’ − has Washington enough stamina to last the race?
~ Trump’s anti-Venezuela actions lack strategy, justifiable targets and legal authorization
~ SNAP benefit freeze will leave millions nationwide struggling to pay for food – including 472,711 people in Philadelphia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter