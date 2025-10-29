Tolerance.ca
US: Parental Notice for Abortion Causes Harm

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2025 Rebecca Hendin for Human Rights Watch State laws requiring healthcare providers to notify a parent about a young person’s abortion decision cause harmful delays and can block access to health care.While policymakers have described parental notification as less onerous than parental consent laws, parental notification laws effectively grant parents—or a judge—veto power over a young person’s abortion decision.Lawmakers in states with parental notification laws should repeal these laws and affirm young people’s rights to make fundamental decisions about their…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
