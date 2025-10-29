Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Darwin residents are worried about toxic chemicals and gas leaks. We need laws to protect clean air

By Melissa Haswell, Professor of Health, Safety and Environment, School of Public Health and Social Work, Queensland University of Technology
Branka Miljevic, Associate Professor, Earth and Atmospheric Science, Queensland University of Technology
Lidia Morawska, Professor, Science and Engineering Faculty; Director, International Laboratory for Air Quality and Health (WHO CC for Air Quality and Health); Director - Australia, Australia – China Centre for Air Quality Science and Management (ACC-AQSM), Queensland University of Technology
Levels of toxic compounds emitted by the Inpex LNG facility in Darwin are substantially higher than first estimated, posing risks to public health.The Conversation


© The Conversation
