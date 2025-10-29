Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Legal highs: these new drugs are cheap, dangerous, and just a click away

By Martalu D Pazos, Investigadora predoctoral en neuropsicofarmacología de derivados anfetamínicos y otras nuevas sustancias psicoactivas del Departamento de Farmacología, Toxicología y Química Terapéutica, Universidad de Barcelona., Universitat de Barcelona
David Pubill Sánchez, Catedrático de Farmacología, Universitat de Barcelona
Imagine a world where you can buy recreational drugs online and receive them in the post. Well, this world already exists, and not just with one or two substances, but hundreds. These drugs are known as new psychoactive substances (NPS), and their popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

They are created with one very clear objective: to imitate the effects of well-known drugs like cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA) or LSD, but with slightly modified chemical structures that get around existing laws. Their “legality”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
