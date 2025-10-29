Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Draft Law Threatens LGBT People with Prison

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists hold a banner reading “No to the 11th Judicial Package” in Turkish at a press conference in Istanbul on October 28, 2025 against the leaked 11th Judicial Reform containing provisions targeting LGBT people.  © 2025 Ra Yavuz (Istanbul, October 29, 2025) – A government proposal would pave the way to bring criminal charges against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people in Türkiye, one of the most alarming rollbacks of rights in decades, Human Rights Watch said today. The proposal should be immediately withdrawn. A draft of the omnibus reform…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
