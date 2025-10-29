Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Merz Shouldn’t Ignore Türkiye’s Assault on Rights, Democracy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrive at the European Political Community summit, May 16, 2025. © 2025 Kay Nietfeld/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo On the heels of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to sign a dealfor Türkiye to acquire fighter jets, on October 30 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will beat his own path to the presidential palace. While the announced focus is foreign policy, security, and bilateral matters, Merz should not overlook Türkiye’s deepening slide on democracy and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
