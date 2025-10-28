New images reveal the Milky Way’s stunning galactic plane in more detail than ever before
By Silvia Mantovanini, PhD Candidate, Astronomy, Curtin University
Natasha Hurley-Walker, Radio Astronomer, Curtin University
The Milky Way is a rich and complex environment. We see it as a luminous line stretching across the night sky, composed of innumerable stars.
But that’s just the visible light. Observing the sky in other ways, such as through radio waves, provides a much more nuanced scene – full of charged particles and magnetic fields.
For decades, astronomers have used radio telescopes to explore our galaxy. By studying the properties of the objects residing in the Milky Way, we can better understand its evolution and composition.
Our study, published…
- Tuesday, October 28, 2025