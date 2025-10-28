Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK-linked children whose parents have been deprived of their citizenship are trapped in camps in Syria

By Madeline-Sophie Abbas, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, Lancaster University
The home secretary has the power to remove a person’s British citizenship if they consider it ‘conducive to the public good’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Education in Mali Shuttered Amid Islamist Armed Group’s Siege
~ 12 months out from the US midterms, both sides struggle to gain electoral advantage
~ How climate change can make people more likely to get into violent conflict
~ Fed struggles to assess state of US economy as government shutdown shuts off key data
~ The rise and fall of globalisation, part one: battle to be top dog
~ Were Neanderthals capable of making art?
~ Why are so many millennials getting cancer?
~ How a ‘sewer socialism’ revival could see Zohran Mamdani become New York’s next mayor
~ How much does it really cost to raise a child? An expert does the maths
~ GPs will soon get extra incentives to bulk bill. So will your doctor be free?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter