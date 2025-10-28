Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

12 months out from the US midterms, both sides struggle to gain electoral advantage

By Richard Hargy, Visiting Research Fellow in International Studies, Queen's University Belfast
The states are high, so the Trump administration is trying to change voting laws, while both sides gerrymandering to give them an advantage.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
