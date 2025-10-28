Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How climate change can make people more likely to get into violent conflict

By Edward White, PhD Candidate in Psychology, Kingston University
Climate change is reshaping weather patterns around the world, with monsoons, droughts, hurricanes and heatwaves all occurring with greater frequency and intensity. Aside from disturbing ecosystems, these environmental shifts risk triggering psychological reactions in people that can escalate into violent conflict.

The cognitive mechanisms that are triggered in people as a result of the effects of climate change share fundamental similarities with aggressionThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Education in Mali Shuttered Amid Islamist Armed Group’s Siege
~ UK-linked children whose parents have been deprived of their citizenship are trapped in camps in Syria
~ 12 months out from the US midterms, both sides struggle to gain electoral advantage
~ Fed struggles to assess state of US economy as government shutdown shuts off key data
~ The rise and fall of globalisation, part one: battle to be top dog
~ Were Neanderthals capable of making art?
~ Why are so many millennials getting cancer?
~ How a ‘sewer socialism’ revival could see Zohran Mamdani become New York’s next mayor
~ How much does it really cost to raise a child? An expert does the maths
~ GPs will soon get extra incentives to bulk bill. So will your doctor be free?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter