Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are so many millennials getting cancer?

By Lydia Begoña Horndler Gil, Profesor en inmunología y biología del cáncer, Universidad San Jorge
If you’re reading this there’s a good chance that you, like me, are a millennial. If so, you’ve probably noticed more and more cases of friends or acquaintances with diseases that you would normally associate with later adulthood – hypertension, type 2 diabetes or perhaps even the one that we’re all scared to name: cancer.

Millennials – people born between 1981 and 1995 – are the first generation at greater risk of developing tumours than their parents. Between 1990 and 2019, cases of early-onset…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Education in Mali Shuttered Amid Islamist Armed Group’s Siege
~ UK-linked children whose parents have been deprived of their citizenship are trapped in camps in Syria
~ 12 months out from the US midterms, both sides struggle to gain electoral advantage
~ How climate change can make people more likely to get into violent conflict
~ Fed struggles to assess state of US economy as government shutdown shuts off key data
~ The rise and fall of globalisation, part one: battle to be top dog
~ Were Neanderthals capable of making art?
~ How a ‘sewer socialism’ revival could see Zohran Mamdani become New York’s next mayor
~ How much does it really cost to raise a child? An expert does the maths
~ GPs will soon get extra incentives to bulk bill. So will your doctor be free?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter