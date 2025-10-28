Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rare reptiles are moving up mountains as the world warms. They can’t keep doing it forever

By Jane Melville, Senior Curator, Terrestrial Vertebrates, Museums Victoria Research Institute
Till Ramm, Research Associate, Sciences Department, Museums Victoria Research Institute
In pockets of highlands across Australia’s east lives a shy and secretive lizard. It’s usually reddish grey in colour, with two pale strips running the length of its spiky back. Growing to a maximum of 20 centimetres, it could easily fit in the palm of an adult’s hand.

But although the mountain dragon (Rankinia diemensis) is small, it can teach us big lessons about the influence of climate change on Australian biodiversity, as our new research, published today in Current Biology, demonstrates.

Tracking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca



More
~ Education in Mali Shuttered Amid Islamist Armed Group’s Siege
~ UK-linked children whose parents have been deprived of their citizenship are trapped in camps in Syria
~ 12 months out from the US midterms, both sides struggle to gain electoral advantage
~ How climate change can make people more likely to get into violent conflict
~ Fed struggles to assess state of US economy as government shutdown shuts off key data
~ The rise and fall of globalisation, part one: battle to be top dog
~ Were Neanderthals capable of making art?
~ Why are so many millennials getting cancer?
~ How a ‘sewer socialism’ revival could see Zohran Mamdani become New York’s next mayor
~ How much does it really cost to raise a child? An expert does the maths
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter