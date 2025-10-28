Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How this 1985 documentary ‘scared the pants’ off us – and sparked a paranormal TV craze

By Alasdair Macintyre, Associate lecturer visual arts, artist, PhD, Australian Catholic University
On a crisp winter evening in 1985, a documentary went to air whose advance advertising promised to scare viewers out of their wits. It didn’t disappoint.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the broadcast of Haunted on Australian television.

Following the success of the 1984 Ghostbusters movie, there was a public appetite for all things spooky.

Over the course of 97 minutes, Haunted documents 14 cases of alleged hauntings across Australia, from Fremantle in the west, to the convict settlements of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Education in Mali Shuttered Amid Islamist Armed Group’s Siege
~ UK-linked children whose parents have been deprived of their citizenship are trapped in camps in Syria
~ 12 months out from the US midterms, both sides struggle to gain electoral advantage
~ How climate change can make people more likely to get into violent conflict
~ Fed struggles to assess state of US economy as government shutdown shuts off key data
~ The rise and fall of globalisation, part one: battle to be top dog
~ Were Neanderthals capable of making art?
~ Why are so many millennials getting cancer?
~ How a ‘sewer socialism’ revival could see Zohran Mamdani become New York’s next mayor
~ How much does it really cost to raise a child? An expert does the maths
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter