Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New research reveals that almost half of Canadians believe in the paranormal — ghosts and all

By Tony Silva, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of British Columbia
Emily Huddart, Professor of Sociology, University of British Columbia
What would you say if you were told that paranormal activity exists? Well, nearly half of Canadians would agree.

What is the paranormal, exactly? It refers to phenomena that science cannot explain and are not part of a major religion in a particular society. In contrast, religious phenomena are part of an established doctrine. For example, in Canada, psychic abilities and Bigfoot or Sasquatch are considered paranormal,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
