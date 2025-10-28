Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ireland: Government must do more to protect the international justice system and hold Israel accountable

By Amnesty International
Upon concluding a four-day visit to Ireland in which she met with government officials, civil society organizations and human rights defenders, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International's Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, said: "We have acknowledged the Irish government's longstanding commitment to protecting human rights around the world and urge it to maintain a […]


© Amnesty International -
