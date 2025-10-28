Tolerance.ca
El Salvador: Prisoners of Conscience must be released immediately

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International calls on the Salvadoran authorities to immediately and unconditionally guarantee the release of community defenders José Ángel Pérez and Alejandro Henríquez, who have been unjustly imprisoned since May 2025 after participating in a peaceful protest in defense of the rights of the El Bosque community. This comes ahead of a hearing scheduled for […] The post El Salvador: Prisoners of Conscience must be released immediately appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
