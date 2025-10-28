Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How banks affect the environment and the role your money plays in it

By Styliani Panetsidou, Assistant Professor of Finance, Coventry University
Angelos Synapis, Assistant Professor of Accounting and Finance, Centre for Resilient Business and Society, Coventry University
When you think about your environmental footprint, what comes to mind first? Maybe the flights you take, the car you drive or whether you choose the train instead. Perhaps it is the plastic you try to avoid, the clothes you buy or the food on your plate. But what about your money – how often do you think about where it is kept and what it supports?

Banks are a part of our everyday lives. We use them to receive salaries, make transactions, pay bills or take out loans and mortgages. Yet behind every transaction…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
