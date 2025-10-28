Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scary stories for kids: A Series of Unfortunate Events taught me that grief can’t be understood but can be managed

By Rebecca Wynne-Walsh, Lecturer in Film, English and Creative Arts, Edge Hill University
Sourcing family friendly frightening fiction can be a bit challenging. That said, while straightforward horror texts rarely serve family audiences, the gothic is a mode of storytelling that has a long history of delighting and disgusting parents and children alike.

Naturally, there is intellectual and stylistic value to both classic horror and the gothic. However, while horror interacts more directly with fear, the gothic favours observing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change is making cities hotter. Here’s how planting trees can help
~ How banks affect the environment and the role your money plays in it
~ Why we used to sleep in two segments – and how the modern shift changed our sense of time
~ Renters’ Rights Act becomes law in England – here are six things to do before renting a property privately
~ Celebrity Traitors: why we sweat when we’re nervous – or lying
~ What Belfast’s changing murals can tell us about peace
~ Ecoball: how to turn picking up litter into a game for kids
~ Luxury tourism is a risky strategy for African economies – new study of Botswana, Mauritius, Rwanda
~ South Africa’s coal mines are leaking methane – and no one knows how much
~ Nigeria’s government is using digital technology to repress citizens. A researcher explains how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter