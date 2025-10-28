Tolerance.ca
Luxury tourism is a risky strategy for African economies – new study of Botswana, Mauritius, Rwanda

By Pritish Behuria, Reader in Politics, Governance and Development, Global Development Institute, University of Manchester
How successful is luxury tourism in Africa? What happens if it fails to produce higher tourism revenues: can it be reversed? And does it depend on what kind of government is in place?

Pritish Behuria is a scholar of the political economy of development who has conducted a study in Botswana, Mauritius and Rwanda to find answers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
