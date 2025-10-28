Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s coal mines are leaking methane – and no one knows how much

By Jennifer Lee Broadhurst, Associate Professor, University of Cape Town
Brett Cohen, Honorary Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Cape Town
Jesse Burton, Senior Researcher, Energy Systems Research Group, University of Cape Town
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas. It is released from natural sources (like wetlands) and human activities (coal mining, and oil and gas production). It is also emitted by agriculture (especially livestock and rice paddies), and decomposing waste in rubbish dumps.

Methane traps over 80 times more heat than carbon dioxide in the first 20 years after it is released. It…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
