Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan’s new leader revives Abe’s economic vision – with a twist

By Fumihito Gotoh, Lecturer in East Asian Studies, University of Sheffield
Sanae Takaichi, a hardline conservative with nationalist views, was elected as Japan’s first ever female prime minister on October 21. Known as a protege of the assassinated former Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, she is assertive on defence, hawkish on China and is keen to bolster Japan’s regional role.

Experts say it’s possible that Takaichi will leverage her ties to Abe as she attempts to curry favour with the US president, Donald…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change is making cities hotter. Here’s how planting trees can help
~ How banks affect the environment and the role your money plays in it
~ Why we used to sleep in two segments – and how the modern shift changed our sense of time
~ Renters’ Rights Act becomes law in England – here are six things to do before renting a property privately
~ Celebrity Traitors: why we sweat when we’re nervous – or lying
~ What Belfast’s changing murals can tell us about peace
~ Scary stories for kids: A Series of Unfortunate Events taught me that grief can’t be understood but can be managed
~ Ecoball: how to turn picking up litter into a game for kids
~ Luxury tourism is a risky strategy for African economies – new study of Botswana, Mauritius, Rwanda
~ South Africa’s coal mines are leaking methane – and no one knows how much
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter