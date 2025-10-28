Tolerance.ca
How walking football is helping older adults stay fit, connected and competitive

By Ian Varley, Associate professor, Nottingham Trent University
Philip Hennis, Senior Lecture in Exercise Physiology, School of Science & Technology, Nottingham Trent University
For many older adults, staying active often means doing it alone. Walking, jogging or heading to the gym solo have long been the go-to activities for keeping fit. While these are great for physical health, they can lack that spark of competition and teamwork that makes sport so enjoyable. Unlike youth sports, where camaraderie, friendly rivalry and shared goals create excitement, older adults often miss out on that team spirit.

That may be changing. The rise of walking football is offering older adultsThe Conversation


