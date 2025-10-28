Tolerance.ca
Sudan: RSF must end attacks and further suffering of civilians in El Fasher

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports of violence and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacks on civilians in El Fasher, in Sudan’s North Darfur State, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said; “The reports emerging from El Fasher are horrifying. The RSF must immediately end attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure and allow humanitarian […] The post Sudan: RSF must end attacks and further suffering of civilians in El Fasher appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
