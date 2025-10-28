Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Measure of Justice for Windrush Victims

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thomas Tobierre, 69, who applied to the Home Office’s Windrush Compensation Scheme as a primary applicant, says he realized that the scheme was set up to deny claimants their right to an effective remedy. © 2023 Ellie Kealey for Human Rights Watch On October 24, the UK government announced long-awaited reforms to the Windrush Compensation Scheme that address some—but not all—long-standing concerns related to older claimants who had lost their private pensions due to government wrongdoing. Many died before receiving owed compensation.The government launched the scheme…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change is making cities hotter. Here’s how planting trees can help
~ How banks affect the environment and the role your money plays in it
~ Why we used to sleep in two segments – and how the modern shift changed our sense of time
~ Renters’ Rights Act becomes law in England – here are six things to do before renting a property privately
~ Celebrity Traitors: why we sweat when we’re nervous – or lying
~ What Belfast’s changing murals can tell us about peace
~ Scary stories for kids: A Series of Unfortunate Events taught me that grief can’t be understood but can be managed
~ Ecoball: how to turn picking up litter into a game for kids
~ Luxury tourism is a risky strategy for African economies – new study of Botswana, Mauritius, Rwanda
~ South Africa’s coal mines are leaking methane – and no one knows how much
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter