Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the Trump administration’s comparison of antifa to violent terrorist groups doesn’t track

By Art Jipson, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Dayton
Kristi Noem’s claim that antifa is like the Islamic State group blurs the line between protest and terrorism – a political move unsupported by evidence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Children learn to read with books that are just right for them – but that might not be the best approach
~ How the Philadelphia Art Museum is reinventing itself for the Instagram age
~ AI chatbots are becoming everyday tools for mundane tasks, use data shows
~ Solar storms have influenced our history – an environmental historian explains how they could also threaten our future
~ The Glozel affair: A sensational archaeological hoax made science front-page news in 1920s France
~ AI reveals which predators chewed ancient humans’ bones – challenging ideas on which ‘Homo’ species was the first tool-using hunter
~ Why you can salvage moldy cheese but never spoiled meat − a toxicologist advises on what to watch out for
~ Future of nation’s energy grid hurt by Trump’s funding cuts
~ Cameroon: Biya Declared the Winner Amid Post-Election Violence
~ Sport and dance benefit from performance psychology – why does acting largely ignore it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter