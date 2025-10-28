Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
AI reveals which predators chewed ancient humans’ bones – challenging ideas on which ‘Homo’ species was the first tool-using hunter

By Manuel Domínguez-Rodrigo, Professor of Anthropology, Rice University
Paleoanthropologists have thought that Homo habilis was the first stone-tool maker and meat-eater in our genus. But new research suggests H. habilis might not have been so advanced.The Conversation


