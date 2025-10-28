Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Biya Declared the Winner Amid Post-Election Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Screenshot of a video showing police firing tear gas at protesters in Maroua, Far North region, Cameroon on October 22, 2025 @private © Cameroon’s post-election period has been marred with violence, with at least four people killed allegedly by security forces, dozens injured, and hundreds more arrested across the country since the October 12, 2025 presidential election, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately rein in their security forces, promptly and impartially investigate the excessive use of force, and release all those wrongfully…





